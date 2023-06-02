Doctor Who fans have been teased with an insight into the highly-anticipated 60th anniversary specials which will air later this year.

David Tennant is at the helm of the specials alongside his former co-star Catherine Tate, who played Donna Noble, a former companion to his character.

Tennant portrayed the 10th Doctor in the much-loved BBC sci-fi show and returns as the 14th Doctor. He took over from actress Jodie Whittaker who quit the show back in 2021 after playing the first female Time Lord.

Giving fans a snippet into what they can expect from the show’s 60th anniversary specials, the 52-year-old Scottish actor said that it will be “quite unexpected".

Speaking with a fan in a clip posted to Twitter, Tennant said: "I think it's gonna be... quite unexpected."

Asked whether there would be "lots of surprises, like the old days.” He added:"Oh yeah, definitely. Exactly! I think there's stuff that people do not know is coming. And there's some stuff that people do know is coming."

Last month, an official trailer for the specials was released before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

Showwunner Russell T Davies said: “The titles are just the beginning of the Doctor’s biggest adventure yet. Autumn is coming, with three hours of danger, Donna and disaster about to be unleashed!”