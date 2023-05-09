The endangered Northern rockhopper is the very first chick of the penguin breeding season. The chick was born to parents Pinny and Bruce.

As well as being part of the European breeding programme for Northern rockhopper penguins, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland has helped safeguard the species in the wild, studying breeding populations on remote islands in the Atlantic and Indian Oceans

Michael Livingstone, senior keeper at Edinburgh Zoo, said, “Northern rockhopper penguins are endangered due to climate change, changes in marine ecosystems and overfishing, so it is really exciting to welcome a new chick. The first 30 days are critical for their development, so we will be keeping a close eye on the youngster at this sensitive time.

