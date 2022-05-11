Energy crisis pushing more people in to debt

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As it hurtles towards a forecast fuel poverty crisis, the government has been told it must act swiftly with “unprecedented measures” to prevent such hardship.

Energy bosses are demanding action as rising bills already bring distress to prepayment customers, but the situation will get much worse come October, when the energy price cap shifts higher again.

Families face a “horrific” situation, said Scottish Power chief Keith Anderson, who has called for the cap system to be scrapped and a social tariff introduced instead, with wealthier customers paying more.

The cap rose by a record £693 per year on average in April, but prepayment customers, who are often the most vulnerable, face yet larger increases.

A deficit fund to allow people 10 years to pay off £1,000 on their bills could be a useful measure to help in the meantime, said Mr Anderson.

He is one of several bosses of the largest energy companies calling for a huge packet of support from Rishi Sunak, amid warnings that customers could end up paying as much as £1 in £6 on bills, and a third of people or more in the UK be pushed into real poverty.

Under pressure: Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Getty Images)

Green levies should go, and VAT on energy be reduced to zero as a counter measure, the chief executives have told the Chancellor.

A price hike approaching £500 later this year could leave the average annual bill at a staggering figure of £2,450 or above.

Inflation in the UK is at a 30-year high, and living standards are set to drop lower than has been seen for decades.

The rocketing cost of living is exacerbated by effects of the Russia Ukraine war - these countries being responsible for around 15 per cent of the world’s wheat.

Analysts warn that around 7.5 million anxious households could face the dire choice of heating or eating this winter.

Mr Sunak has so far offered Britons a one-off £200 discount on energy bills in October that must be paid back over five years from 2023. This accompanies a council tax rebate and an extension of the warm homes discount, worth £150, to one million more households.

Tips on how to get the most out of your energy bills:

But E.ON boss Mike Lewis said, when addressing MPs and calling for greater action, that the help meted out so far ‘isn’t nearly enough to mitigate the full impact of this price increase”.

He added:‘We expect to see the outstanding debt increase by around 50 per cent on our books - that’s what our modelling shows us - by the end of this year.”