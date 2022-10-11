Why is Harry Kane wearing OneLove armband?The FA and Harry Kane are determined for the England captain to wear the armband in support of LGBTQ+ rights.

England captain Harry Kane will wear a OneLove rainbow armband at the Qatar World Cup, in support of the LGBTQ+ community. The Football Association and the Three Lions star are collectively determined to go ahead with the anti-discrimination initiative, even if it risks hefty fines from FIFA.

The FA announced in September that the captain’s armband would have a OneLove reference throughout the competition, but permission is required from FIFA for wearing such items. The UEFA Working Group asked for permission three weeks ago, but it is still awaiting a response.

A delegation from the group - that the FA is a member of - is set to meet with FIFA in Zurich this week, and it is said an update will then be requested. It comes as a stand against a law in Qatar - as homosexuality is banned. Qatari authorities have also been unable to guarantee the safety of travelling LGBTQ+ supporters.

Speaking to Sky Sports in September , England manager Gareth Southgate said: “There is not a lot more the players, in particular, can do other than talk about those issues and put them on the table. Because in the end, we are asking for change in a country we are respectful of, has made progress, but don’t have any control over.

"We’ve done a lot of research, the FA have had countless meetings with NGOs, migrant workers in Qatar, they’ve gathered all the information and requests of people affected. There’s a limit to what can be achieved.