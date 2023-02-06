The head of private school Epsom College, Emma Pattison, has been found dead along with her husband and daughter in a property on the school grounds.

Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and their daughter Lettie were found dead at 1.10am on Sunday (February 5). The family were found inside a property on school grounds in Surrey.

Surrey Police officers have confirmed they are confident there is no third party involvement in the deaths. Police currently remain at the scene investigating the circumstances around the deaths.

Ms Pattison became Head teacher at Epsom College just five months ago after previously working at a school in Croydon. Her husband George was a chartered accountant who was director of a management consultancy firm called Tanglewood 2016.

In a statement on Twitter, Epsom College said their community would come together

to process the news. The statement said: “The shocking and tragic news has now reached many about the death of our Head, Emma Pattison. The College community will be coming together today to process the news, grieve and pay our respects to a wonderful Head.

“At this time there is nothing more that we can say regarding the circumstances around Mrs Pattison and her family’s death beyond the statement issued by Surrey Police yesterday evening. We will be in close contact with Surrey Police over the coming weeks and months. We hope everyone will respect the privacy of Emma’s family at this time and allow the College’s pupils, staff and wider community the time and space necessary to come to terms with this loss.”

Det Ch Insp Kimball Edey said: "On behalf of Surrey Police, my team, and I, I first want to express my sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Emma, Lettie and George, as well as to the students and staff of Epsom College, for their tragic loss.

"I want to give my assurance that we will conduct a thorough investigation into what took place and hope to be able to bring some peace in these traumatic circumstances. I would ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Epsom College - Independent School of the Year

Epsom College, founded in 1853, is an independent school on Epsom Downs, in Surrey, for pupils aged 11-18. Epsom College is the current Independent School of the Year, according to its website and has fees of more than £42,000 a year for boarding pupils.

What will happen next?

Surrey Police have confirmed the deaths of all three individuals have been reported to the coroner. Epsom has appointed Paul Williams as acting headmaster

Epsom College head Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and their daughter Lettie, seven. The family were found in the grounds of the school in the early hours of Sunday morning by the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

An email sent to pupils of Epsom College said: “At times such as these the importance of community cannot be overstated. We can and should come together to offer support, compassion and condolence to one another. With that in mind, the college will come together this morning at the usual time.