Exciting new midsummer carnival to unleash Warwick Castle’s history

As Warwick Castle commemorates the Jubilee year with its biggest ever calendar of spectacular shows and events, this month-long celebration of the best of Tudor pageantry is sure to be a standout highlight for families.

Warwick Castle (pictured above)

This fully immersive event will feature a gripping hippodrama - a theatrical performance in which scenes and spectacles involving trained horses and displays of horsemanship are combined with elements of traditional drama.

Visitors will be able to marvel at the staged re-enactment of the arrival of Queen Elizabeth I in the courtyard, which will be decked out in flags, bunting and banners.

Entering on horseback, the iconic British monarch will take her place in the royal box overlooking the purpose-built jousting arena, before Shakespeare introduces his “new show”.

This retelling of A Midsummer Night’s Dream will treat audiences to daring horseback riding tricks, including a UK-first which sees a rider complete a full-circle stunt under a galloping horse.

Running from Saturday, June 11 until Sunday, July 10, Warwick Castle will come alive with Tudor celebrations fit for royalty, as visitors are treated to a Shakespearian welcome of famous sonnets at the start of the day, a minstrel’s gallery playing modern songs with an Elizabethan twist, fire breathing and juggling.

For guests wanting a more hand-on experience, Midsummer Carnival offers guests plenty of opportunities to try their hand at archery, axe throwing and even jousting.

The River Island area of the Castle’s grounds will be home to a lively array of fascinating characters to meet, like the rat catcher, the rat catcher’s apprentice, and a jester.

It will host a ‘royal school’ to learn the skills to live like a royal and there will be games including juggling, poi, diabolo and plate spinning. There will also be a food and drink area named ‘The Queen and Castle’.

Extend the Royal Experience at the Knight’s Village

For visitors who want to extend their stay, short breaks during the carnival will include extra evening entertainment so they can truly immerse themselves in the authentic history of pageantry at Warwick. Overnight packages will be £189 for Glamping and £219 for Lodges – based on two adults and two children, including bed, breakfast and day tickets.

Tickets for the Midsummer Carnival are available from just £29 per person - entrance also includes access to a range of other spectacular attractions and shows including, The Falconer's Quest birds of prey show, Zog Playland, Zog Live Show, Horrible Histories MazeⓇ and the Kingmaker.