The draw for the final stage of the FA Cup before Premier League teams are introduced takes place on Monday (November 7).

The FA Cup draw for the second round is just around the corner as the 151-year-old competition begins to take shape ahead of the Qatar World Cup in November. Ball numbers now allocated, it’s set to take place on Monday (November 7).

A number of non-league football clubs are represented in the 40 team line-up, including the likes of Chippenham Town and Alvechurch who earned upset victories over Lincoln and Cheltenham in the opening round. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham are also included in the draw having defeated Oldham Athletic.

English Football League One and Two teams also feature in the second round draw. For example, Portsmouth, who triumphed over Hereford Town on Friday (November 4), as well as the likes of Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic.

Most Popular

The second round of the FA Cup also marks the final stage before the major teams of the Premier League are introduced. Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and a number of others will enter in round three which takes place early 2023.

As football clubs up and down the English footballing pyramid continue to struggle financially, especially during the ongoing crippling cost of living crisis, a good run in this competition could be more vital now than ever before. Teams who win in the second round will receive £67,000 each.

When is the FA Cup second round draw and how to watch on TV

Advertisement

The draw is scheduled to take place on Monday (November 7). It will be broadcast live on BBC Two with coverage commencing at 7pm as proceedings are expected to get underway at 7.05pm. The draw can also be watched via a livestream on the official FA Cup Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as online through the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

FA Cup second round ball numbers

1. Forest Green Rovers

2. Barnsley

3. Boreham Wood

4. Curzon Ashton or Cambridge United

Advertisement

5. Dagenham & Redbridge

6. Accrington Stanley

7. Solihull Moors or Hartlepool United

8. AFC Fylde or Gillingham

9. Peterborough United or Salford City

10. Farnborough

Advertisement

11. Grimsby Town

12. Milton Keynes Dons

13. Ebbsfleet United

14. Carlisle United AFC

15. Bracknell Town or Ipswich Town

16. Chippenham Town

Advertisement

17. Sheffield Wednesday

18. Portsmouth

19. Shrewsbury Town

20. Buxton

21. Charlton Athletic

22. Weymouth or AFC Wimbledon

Advertisement

23. Newport County AFC

24. Stockport County

25. King’s Lynn Town

26. Stevenage

27. Fleetwood Town

28. Burton Albion

Advertisement

29. Harrogate Town

30. Exeter City

31. Torquay United or Derby County

32. Bristol Rovers

33. Walsall

34. Wrexham AFC

Advertisement

35. Crewe Alexandra

36. Barnet or Chelmsford City

37. Woking or Oxford United

38. Chesterfield

39. Alvechurch

40. Mansfield Town

Advertisement

When will FA Cup second round games be played?