For sale in Glasgow: 2 bed terraced house with private garden for £130,000

This two bed home with a garden is perfect for first time buyers, and it’s under £150,000

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 23rd May 2023, 06:48 BST

This Glasgow-based two-bedroom terraced house has everything a first-time buyer would need and more. From its modern kitchen to its private garden, it’s a must-see.

The home comes with a fully fitted high-quality kitchen with appliances as well as a dining lounge area on the ground floor. The ground floor also comprises an entrance hall, spacious front facing sitting room. Upstairs viewers will find two double sized bedrooms and a well-appointed modern bathroom with shower and vanity unit.

Externally the home sits within good sized and well maintained gardens and residents parking bays to the front. The Zoopla listing reads: “Set at the end of a cul-de-sac setting within this popular location, this beautifully presented end terraced villa has undergone substantial upgrading in recent years by the current owner and is sure to impress on viewing.

    They add: Parkhouse Estate provides convenient access to high street shopping at Silverburn, with local shops, popular schooling and for the commuter nearby rail, bus and excellent motorway networks.

    Location: Colwood Avenue, Parkhouse, Glasgow G53

    Offers over: £130,000

    Agent: Countrywide

    Contact: 0141 376 8793

    For more information, visit Zoopla.

