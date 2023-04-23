For £740,000 this five bed detached home with sprawling gardens could be all yours - everything you need to know.

This five bedroom detached property has a walk-in wardrobe, stunning garden, and ample parking space making it the ultimate dream home - for under £800,000.

This home was built in 2019, and occupies a position within a development of only fifteen Premier Collection Homes which is situated beside the River Clyde. Positioned to the front of the property is a well maintained lawn and pathways, there is an expansive driveway to the side leading to the detached double garage. There is always a private back garden and patio perfect for entertaining.

The accommodation in full comprises; entrance porch, large welcoming reception hallway, cloakroom w/c and two storage cupboards, stylish forward facing lounge with box bay window and feature wall, elegant dining room with box bay window.

The open plan kitchen and family room is a truly impressive spacious area for entertaining with a range of integrated appliances, island and French doors leading to the rear garden. The ground floor is complete with a utility room off with side door access.

The upper level offers bright and airy rooms with five generous bedrooms, two en-suites and a family bathroom. The master suite boasts a walk-in dressing room.

The Zoopla listing says: “The village of Bothwell is highly regarded for its excellent Main Street where you can find the majority of everyday shopping needs and an excellent selection of restaurants, bistros and pubs. There are excellent schools nearby as well as Hamilton College and for those commuting by public transport there are regular bus and train services from Uddingston to the surrounding towns and cities including Glasgow and Edinburgh. The M74 motorway provides excellent access to the central belt linking the surrounding towns and cities. Sports facilities are in abundance and include golf courses, swimming pools, gyms and country parks with picturesque walks.”

Agent: Clyde Property

Offers over: £740,000

Location: Barrie Avenue, Bothwell, Glasgow G71

Contact: 01698 209700

For more information, visit Zoopla.

