The government has issued a warning to Brits travelling to France soon as strike action and protests take place

The British government has issued a warning to anyone travelling to France as strikes and ongoing protests could affect their flights and journey times. Workers across multiple sectors in France are striking, including those at the French Air Traffic control which could cause flight delays and cancellations.

The Foreign Office advises British travellers to check the ‘Entry requirements’ section for France’s current restrictions and requirements before they travel as they may change with little warning. It also tells travellers to stay up to date with the latest updates and stay in contact with their travel provider.

Government officials have issued the following advice: “Since mid-March, there have been spontaneous protests in central Paris and elsewhere in France. Protests are likely to take place and could occur with little notice. Some protests have turned violent. The protests may lead to disruptions to road travel.

“There is also ongoing strike action affecting multiple sectors including transport networks. Coordinated strike action and large-scale demonstrations are next planned for Thursday 6 April. Industrial action may start the evening before the strike day and run for several days.

“You should monitor the media, check the latest advice with operators before travelling, avoid demonstrations and follow the advice of local authorities.”

Ryanair has also issued warnings and said some of their flights could be cancelled to France. A Ryanair spokesperson said: “Due to ongoing French Air Traffic Control strikes, we are expecting cancellations or delays on flights to and from France on March 27-31.

“All affected passengers will be notified as soon as possible. We advise all passengers to monitor their Ryanair App and the Ryanair website for the latest updates regarding their flights.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this French Air Traffic Control strike, which is entirely out of Ryanair’s control.”

What should I do if I’m travelling to France