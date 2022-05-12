Full list of food products recalled by major supermarkets over salmonella fears

By Hiyah Zaidi
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 11:19 am

Aldi, Sainsbury's, Pret A Manger, and Marks & Spencer and Waitrose have pulled their chicken sandwiches and other products from the shelf over salmonella fears (Images from Getty)

Several major retailers have recalled a range of ready-to-eat foods including sandwiches, wraps and salads over food poisoning risks.

Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Pret A Manger, Marks & Spencer and Waitrose have all made the “precautionary measure” over salmonella fears.

Here we take a look at the full list of items recalled.

    What has been said? 

    Pret A Manger has removed all chicken from its menus over a "supplier food safety issue". 

    Pret and Sainsbury's described the move as a "precautionary measure". 

    A message from Pret A Manger's UK Twitter account in a reply to a customer on Wednesday (May 11) said: "Hi, Customer safety's always our priority, so we’ve temporarily removed chicken from our menu as a precautionary measure due to a supplier food safety issue. No Pret products have currently been affected and we're continuing to work with the supplier on the issue."

    Sainsbury's wrote on Twitter: "We are recalling the majority of Sainsbury’s and Taste the Difference chicken sandwiches, chicken wraps, chicken sandwich platters and some of our cooked chicken." 

    Aldi said: “The products listed above are being recalled due to the possible presence of Salmonella. Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.

    “We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your co-operation.”

    More retailers are recalling products, as Waitrose said: “Waitrose is recalling the above products as a precautionary measure due to the potential presence of Salmonella, which may cause illness if consumed.

    “No other Waitrose products are impacted.” 

    The supermarket advised: “Do not consume. Package up item. Return the product to your local Waitrose & Partners branch for a refund.” 

    Anyone looking for more advice should contact Waitrose Customer Care 0800 188 881 and option four.

    Whereas Marks & Spencer said: “Customer safety is of paramount importance to Marks & Spencer and we take all issues regarding the production of our foods extremely seriously."

    Anyone wanting to return items does not need a receipt and if unsure what to do, can call the supermarket's customer service line. 

    What items are being recalled? 

    Sainsbury's

    Sainsbury's are recalling the following items: 

    by Sainsbury's Chicken, Bacon & Caesar Wrap, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Chicken Fajita Triple Wrap, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Spring on the Lemon Chicken Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022 

    TTD Greek Chicken & Tzatziki Premium Wrap, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Chicken and Bacon Sub Roll, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Cafe Chicken & Bacon Topped Toastie, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Jerk Chicken Wrap, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Chicken & Sweetcorn Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Chicken with Pork, Sage & Onion Stuffing Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Chicken & Bacon Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Chicken Salad Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Chicken Triple Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Coronation Chicken Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Thai Red Chicken Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Classic Triple Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Gluten Free Chicken Caesar Wrap, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022 

    by Sainsbury's chargrilled chicken slices 160g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022 

    by Sainsbury's chargrilled chicken slices 300g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022 

    by Sainsbury's firecracker chicken slices 160g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Garlic & Herb Chicken Breast Slices 180g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Kansas City BBQ Wings 486g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Flamegrilled Chicken Grills 180g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Sage & Onion Chicken Breast Slice 180g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Chargrilled Salt & Chilli Thigh Fillets 150g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Grilled Tandoori Chicken Thigh Fillets 150g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Piri Piri Chicken Mini Fillets 170g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Mexican Chicken Mini Fillets 170g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Flamegrilled Chicken Mini Fillets 170g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Cajun Chicken Grills 180g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 12 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Classic Sandwich Platter, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 12 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Meat Sandwich Platter, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 12 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Gluten Free Sandwich Platter, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 12 2022 

    by Sainsbury's Wrap Platter, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 12 2022 

    Aldi

    Aldi are recalling the following items: 

    Triple Wraps: Chicken & Bacon Caesar, Chicken Fajita, Sweet Chili Chicken 

    Wraps Mixed: Chicken & Bacon Caesar

    Triple Sandwiches: Classic Selection, Chicken & Bacon

    S/S Sandwiches: Chicken Beechwood Smoked Bacon & Stuffing

    Deep Filled Sandwiches: Chicken & Bacon

    Deeper Fill Sandwiches: Roast Chicken Salad, Chicken & Stuffing

    Classic Sandwiches: Chicken & Sweetcorn

    All the above have a use by date up to and including May 15 2022 

    Flavoured Mini Chicken Fillets: Mango Curry, Shwarma with a use by date up to and including May 19 

    Waitrose

    Waitrose is recalling 10 items: 

    Waitrose Roast Chicken Salad with Salad Cream Sandwich

    Waitrose Roast Chicken & Stuffing Sandwich

    Waitrose Roast Chicken & Sweetcorn Sandwich

    Waitrose Essential Chicken Mayo Sandwich

    Waitrose Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap

    Waitrose Sweet Chilli Chicken with Coconut & Coriander Pickle Wrap

    Waitrose Deep Filled Roast Chicken & Stuffing Sandwich

    Waitrose Roast Chicken & Bacon Sandwich

    Waitrose Deep Filled Roast Chicken & Bacon Sandwich

    Waitrose Entertaining Meat Roulade Wrap Selection

    All have dates up to and including May 14, 2022

    Marks & Spencer

    Marks & Spencer are recalling 12 food products, which are: 

    Coronation Chicken Deli Filler with the use by dates of May 12 to May 17 2022

    14 piece classic sandwich platter with the use by dates of May 12 and May 13 2022 

    Classic mini roll selection with the use by date of May 12 

    Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap with the use by date of May 12 

    Made Without Wheat Gluten Free Chicken & Bacon Sandwich with the use by date of May 12 and May 13 

    Roast Chicken & Bacon Sandwich with the use by date of May 12 and May 13 

    Roast Chicken & Salad Sandwich with the use by date of May 12 and May 13 

    Chicken & Bacon Layered Salad with the use by date of May 12 to May 15 

    Chargrilled Chicken Caesar Salad with the use by date of May 12 to May 15 

    Chicken Honey Mustard Pasta Salad with the use by date of May 12 to May 15 

    Café Gluten Free Chicken Salad Sandwich with the use by date of May 12 

    Café Classic Sandwich Selection with the use by date of May 12 and May 13

    Pret A Manger

    A Pret A Manger spokesperson said: “As a precautionary measure, we've temporarily removed the majority of chicken items on our menu due to a potential food safety risk at one of our suppliers. 

    “We hope to have these products back in shops soon. 

    “We apologise for any inconvenience,” MailOnline reported. 

    What is salmonella? 

    According to the NHS, the salmonella infection is caused by bacteria that live in the gut of many birds & animals. The bacteria can be present in foods which can lead to human gut infections. 

    Symptoms include loose stools, stomach pain, fever, headache, nausea and/or vomiting as well as general tiredness.

