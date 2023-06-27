Gary Neville is set to join Dragons’ Den as a guest on the BBC One show in 2024. The Manchester United legend-turned-broadcaster has established many business ventures including property, education, media and sport.

Neville, 48, spoke on his decision to appear as a guest dragon on the upcoming series. He said: “I am excited to join the Dragons, and to meet the entrepreneurs brave enough to face us in the Den.

“I hope my personal journey shows that you can take the experiences you’ve had in one part of your career and use them to do something entirely different and make it a success.

“Business is all about managing people and managing yourself and I’m looking forward to sharing my experience to help the entrepreneurs we’ll meet in the Den reach their potential.”

Neville is set to join the regular cast of dragons including Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett for episodes of series 21. Filming is currently taking place for the new series in Manchester.

