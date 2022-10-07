Fans of the Channel 4 show have hit out against the episode featuring a “fiesta” cake, fake moustache, and a questionable Spanish impression.

GBBO: Show experiences backlash from fans following complaints after ‘Mexican week’

Viewers of The Great British Bake Off have called out the show’s “racist” jokes, stereotypes, and poor pronunciations following last week’s Mexican Week.

The popular baking show has stepped up its incorporation of different cuisines on the show. From the Swedish Smörgåstårta to an Italian Pizza.

But the recent episode’s celebration of Mexican cuisine didn’t go down quite as well with the show being branded by fans as “culturally insensitive”.

Stereotypical sombreros and maracas were visible throughout the programme with the contestants tasked with creating “bland” tacos and a “fiesta” cake decorated with a moustache.

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas’ exchange at the start of the show seemed to set the tone with the gag heavily criticised on social media.

The Mighty Boosh actor says to Lucas: “I don’t feel like we should make Mexican jokes, because people will get upset.” Lucas replies using a stereotypical Spanish pun: “Not even juan”.

One fan remarked: “Is Mexico a real place? Is a joke that The Great British Bake Off thought would be cute during “Mexican Week””.

Another viewer angrily writes: “They might as well rename it “The Great Racist Bake Off...”

In light of the latest instalment, the public has noted previous instances of culturally questionable moments.

One user adds: “I for one have never forgotten the suggestion that Americans don’t know how to properly make fruit pies”

