Glasgow has been named the romance capital of the UK following a new nationwide study.

The study, conducted by Showcase Cinemas ahead of Valentine’s Day and in celebration of the upcoming release of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, crowned Scotland’s second city as the UK’s most romantic, thanks to its unmatched passion for love stories.

Showcase’s data reveals that over one in 10 tickets purchased in Glasgow (14.5%) last year were for the romance genre, making the city the top destination for fans of love stories on the big screen.

Other cities and areas have also shown their penchant for passion, with Liverpool (7.1%), Kent (7%), Teesside (6.9%), and Coventry (6.6%) rounding out the top five most romantic locations in the UK.

The results highlight that British audiences are still captivated by heartfelt tales of love and connection, making romantic films a staple for cinemagoers nationwide.

The analysis includes the most recent popular film releases including We Live in Time, All of Us Strangers, Anyone but You, and Challengers, celebrating the UK’s passion for tales of romance, heartbreak, and happily-ever-afters.

The festivities will culminate in a special screening of the film at 8pm, offering the perfect way to embrace the Valentine’s Day spirit.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “Romantic films have always had a special place in our hearts, and it’s wonderful to see Glasgow leading the way as the romance capital of the UK.

“To mark the release of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, we’re pulling out all the stops to deliver a truly memorable experience for our guests."

What’s more, visitors on Valentine’s Day can enjoy a special Valentine’s combo offer at Showcase Cinemas nationwide with two drinks, large popcorn and a sweet pouch to make the evening even sweeter. Available on screenings February 13th – 16th.

For more information and to book tickets for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy visit: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/showtimes/

Top ten romantic cities in the UK*:

Glasgow - 7.3%

Liverpool - 7.1%

Bluewater - 7.0%

Teesside - 6.9%

Coventry - 6.6%

Cardiff - 6.5%

Leeds - 6.4%

Peterborough - 6.2%

Bristol - 6.2%

Southampton - 6.2%

*Based on percentage of romance films viewed over 2024