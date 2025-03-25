Glasgow leads Scotland in gluten free popularity as searches surge 83%
Food experts from Lucia, the company behind the research, analysed the year-on-year increase in average monthly searches for gluten-free across the United Kingdom.
In Scotland, searches for gluten-free, referring to food or diets that exclude gluten, saw the biggest rise in Glasgow, surging by 83%. Dundee ranked second with an 80% rise, while Stirling came third with a 75% increase.
Looking at the rest of the table, Edinburgh came fourth with a 69% year-on-year rise. This was followed by Inverness in fifth place at 40%, and Aberdeen sixth at 27%.
|Location
|Percentage Increase Year-On-Year
|Glasgow
|83%
|Dundee
|80%
|Stirling
|75%
|Edinburgh
|69%
|Inverness
|40%
|Aberdeen
|27%
Altogether Scotland saw a 52% surge in searches.
Speaking on the findings, Georgina Pellant from Lucia said:
“This surge in searches highlights a growing demand for gluten-free options across the UK, with Glasgow leading the way in Scotland.
“Whether due to medical necessity or a lifestyle choice, more people are seeking accessible, high-quality gluten-free food.
“The sharp increases in places like Glasgow and Dundee suggest a wider shift in awareness and availability, reflecting a national trend towards more inclusive dining choices.
“As demand rises, it will be crucial for restaurants, cafes, and retailers to continue expanding their gluten-free offerings to meet evolving consumer needs."