Glasgow - Scotland’s biggest city has ensured that homeowners won’t be left feeling blue as the latest house price index showed that property has soared.

Glasgow has become one of the most sought after cities for property in the UK over the last number of years thanks to a wealth of educational, recreational and sporting venues.

Analysis by online estate agents Purplebricks can reveal the places where property values have increased both month-on-month and year-on-year, according to the latest House Price Index

Homeowners across the UK have seen the value of their properties increase by £12,328 or 4.6% in the 12 months from December 2023 to December 2024.

This rise came despite a miniscule 0.1% decrease from November to December last year, according to today’s report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Properties in Glasgow are now selling for an average price of £184,206.

The price increase has added a whopping £13,447 onto house prices across Glasgow throughout the city including the plush West End which boasts several much sought after addresses.

Other areas such as Dennistoun and Finnieston which have undergone substantial renovations throughout the years are also in demand with thousands thought to be hoping to buy homes in the much sought after G postcode.

Falkirk - famed for the Kelpies and the magnificent feat of engineering known as The Falkirk Wheel - has also seen local properties rise to £166,548 on average for a home in the area.

The six per cent rise year on year equates to £9,327 meaning that anyone considering selling-up looks set to bank close to £10K more than last year.

The report sanctioned by the Office for National Statistics showed that homes in the city are now selling for an average price of £211,599. This figure indicates that properties have risen five per cent over the last year, a rise worth £10,580.

Homeowners across the entirety of the UK have seen their properties fall by nearly £17,000 since the festive period in 2023, the analysis revealed.

In the last 12 months from December 2023, the average home increased by 4.6% and included a small drop of 0.1% from November this year, data indicated.

Homes north of the border in Scotland saw an annual increase of 6.9% with plush Stirling the biggest winner gaining almost £25,000 over the last year with homes now costing on average £237,088.

Scottish homes are worth an average of £188,807, according to the report published today by the ONS. .

Jo Pocklington, managing director of Purplebricks Mortgages said: “With house prices rising, it may appear very much a sellers’ market at the moment but first-time buyers should not be perturbed.

“We are still seeing mortgage rates reducing and lenders enhancing their criteria to help get more first-time buyers onto the ladder.

“And, with a further Bank of England base rate cut on the horizon, it looks like 2025 could be a great time for Brits hoping to secure their first home.”

Tom Evans, sales director at Purplebricks Estate Agency said: “Excellent news for UK homeowners with another year-on-year price rise in today’s report.

“While the Bank of England’s base rate cut to 4.5% - its lowest for 18 months - offers more comfort to buyers and homeowners, we will have to wait to see what the full impact of the change in stamp duty does to the property market.

“However, assuming demand remains as strong, the likelihood is that buyers will be prepared to swallow those extra stamp duty fees in pursuit of their next home.”