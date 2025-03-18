Glasgow’s fertility rates among the lowest in the UK

2025 Fertility Index reveals Glasgow’s declining birth rates and access to reproductive health services

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow has ranked among the bottom five UK cities for fertility in the 2025 Fertility Index by Maximus (https://www.maximustribe.com/), a new nationwide study assessing reproductive health across the country. With a Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 1.12 births per woman and a Crude Birth Rate (CBR) of 9.6 per 1,000 people, the city faces challenges in sustaining population growth.

Key Findings for Glasgow:

Total Fertility Rate (TFR): 1.12 births per woman (below the UK average of 1.6)

Crude Birth Rate (CBR): 9.6 births per 1,000 people

Fertility Clinics Access: 0.96 clinics per 100,000 people

Overall Fertility Score: 21.59 (Ranked 17th out of 20 UK cities)

The 2025 Fertility Index rankings highlight the UK cities with the lowest fertility scores, with London, Edinburgh, and Glasgow among the bottom five.

Despite Scotland’s largest city being a cultural and economic powerhouse, Glasgow’s reproductive health metrics suggest a concerning trend. Fertility rates continue to decline nationally, with the UK’s overall birth rate at a record low of 1.6 births per woman—far below the replacement level of 2.1 needed for population stability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow ranks just above Edinburgh (#19) and London (#20), which had the lowest fertility scores in the country.

What’s Behind Glasgow’s Fertility Challenges?

The falling birth rate in Glasgow is part of a wider UK trend, with ONS data revealing that, for the first time in 50 years, more deaths than births were recorded nationally—a shift that could strain public services and contribute to an aging population.

According to Dr. Cam Sepah, CEO of Maximus and a clinical psychologist specialising in men’s health, the study highlights the need for a broader conversation about fertility issues:"Declining birth rates in cities like Glasgow reflect deeper societal issues, from economic factors to healthcare accessibility. While fertility clinics play a role, male reproductive health—such as declining testosterone levels and sperm quality—should also be part of the discussion."

Methodology

The 2025 Fertility Index by Maximus analysed Total Fertility Rate (TFR), Crude Birth Rate (CBR), and fertility clinic access across major UK cities. Data was sourced from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), National Records of Scotland, and the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority. The final rankings were weighted as follows:

Total Fertility Rate (TFR): 50%

Crude Birth Rate (CBR): 40%

Fertility Clinics per Capita: 10%