Glasgow's £330 broadband price gap and how to beat it

Glasgow money expert Chloe Carmichael, founder of Chloe’s Deal Club and Money Influencer of the Year 2024, is giving Glaswegians a top tip that could save them hundreds of pounds a year.

The advice comes as a survey from Uswitch, the comparison and switching service, revealed more than 37% of residents in the city are paying above average broadband prices, with some paying more than £330 per year too much.⁵

The survey also found that more than a third (33%) of Glaswegians think their broadband isn’t good value, as we all continue to feel the cost-of-living squeeze.

Chloe said: “The amount over the odds people in Glasgow are paying for broadband is shocking, but there’s a simple hack we should all be trying to beat these costs.

Chloe Carmichael, founder of Chloe’s Deal Club and Money Influencer of the Year 2024

“It’s easy to fall into the trap of sticking with the big players when it comes to your bills, but what many in the city don’t know is that Glasgow is one of the UK’s hot spots for smaller, regional broadband providers that can be much cheaper. And best of all, they’re often faster and more reliable, too, and less likely to sting you with mid-contract price hikes.

“My advice for residents in the city is to check out these alternative providers and see if they could offer you a bargain. I’ve seen deals that could save Glaswegians literally hundreds per year compared to some of the bigger broadband players.

“The easiest way to compare and switch is through a reputable, impartial comparison site like Uswitch.com. And with Ofcom’s new One Touch Switch, it’s super quick and easy to change providers and save money. A cheaper, faster, more reliable service – my favourite type of deal!”

The survey also revealed that residents in Glasgow find slow broadband one of their top five annoyances, alongside things like being stuck in traffic, spam phone calls and emails, late public transport and litter.

Two-thirds had experienced a ‘broadband disaster’ due to poor speeds or internet dropping out entirely, like missing an important work or academic deadline, losing out on an online live event, or being kicked out of an important meeting.

Uswitch broadband expert Max Beckett said: “Although price is a big factor, it’s clear that Glaswegians also want a fast, reliable service. Poor broadband can be frustrating, but residents in Glasgow are in a great position to get a better service and a better deal, thanks to the availability of smaller, regional providers in their area. This means they have more choice, more competitive pricing and potentially superior service – a win win for Glasgow.”