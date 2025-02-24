Glaswegians wish that their partners were as thoughtful as their dog - a new survey has revealed.
Two in ten women wanted their other half to emulate Glasgow’s slogan - that people make Glasgow and be more thoughtful towards them.
The new research from Burns Pet Nutrition has found a third of the nation’s men leave much to be desired when it comes to keeping their other halves happy.
Fed-up wives and girlfriends say their dog is more dependable than their man - and one in 10 think their pooch smells better too.
The chief complaints for a third of women were that their partner was less affectionate (31%) and less loyal (31%) than the family dog.
A third of women (31%) wished their man was ‘always happy to see them’ and a quarter (25%) said their pooch, unlike their partner, was ‘always there when they needed them’.
And, a fifth of women said their four-legged friend was better at ‘cheering them up’ (21%) while another fifth (21%) said their pet was more ‘thoughtful’ than their other half.
Worse still for Britain’s beleaguered blokes, one in 10 women wished their partner was as ‘clean and nice smelling’ (16%) as the dog while one in 10 said Rover had better manners (11%).
The survey, commissioned by the healthy dog and cat food firm, asked 2,000 dog-lovers to compare their pet to their partner.
Men, in contrast, were far more satisfied with their partner than their pooch - their main gripe being they wished their partner was more ‘trusting’ of them than faithful Fido.
Laura Crotch-Harvey, Nutrition Manager at Burns Pet Nutrition, joked: “The old adage about ‘man’s best friend’ needs an update. These findings suggest that dog is now very much ‘woman’s best friend’.”