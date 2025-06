Glaswegians wish that their partners were as thoughtful as their dog - a new survey has revealed.

Burns Pet Nutrition conducted research showing that those in Scotland’s biggest city wanted their partners to emulate their dogs, who they found to be more thoughtful.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two in ten women wanted their other half to emulate Glasgow’s slogan - that people make Glasgow and be more thoughtful towards them.

The new research from Burns Pet Nutrition has found a third of the nation’s men leave much to be desired when it comes to keeping their other halves happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fed-up wives and girlfriends say their dog is more dependable than their man - and one in 10 think their pooch smells better too.

Fed-up wives and girlfriends say their dog is more dependable than their man

The chief complaints for a third of women were that their partner was less affectionate (31%) and less loyal (31%) than the family dog.

A third of women (31%) wished their man was ‘always happy to see them’ and a quarter (25%) said their pooch, unlike their partner, was ‘always there when they needed them’.

And, a fifth of women said their four-legged friend was better at ‘cheering them up’ (21%) while another fifth (21%) said their pet was more ‘thoughtful’ than their other half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worse still for Britain’s beleaguered blokes, one in 10 women wished their partner was as ‘clean and nice smelling’ (16%) as the dog while one in 10 said Rover had better manners (11%).

The survey, commissioned by the healthy dog and cat food firm, asked 2,000 dog-lovers to compare their pet to their partner.

Men, in contrast, were far more satisfied with their partner than their pooch - their main gripe being they wished their partner was more ‘trusting’ of them than faithful Fido.

Laura Crotch-Harvey, Nutrition Manager at Burns Pet Nutrition, joked: “The old adage about ‘man’s best friend’ needs an update. These findings suggest that dog is now very much ‘woman’s best friend’.”