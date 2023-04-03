A seven-and-a-half minute service will run between Liverpool city centre and Aintree station.

The special timetable will run from April 13 to 15. All Northern line services will run to an amended timetable across the three days before and after the races.

The Grand National is a National Hunt horse race. The annual event is held at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, meaning many people from up and down the country will be travelling for the event.

When will the special timetable run?

A spokesperson for Merseyrail has advised passengers to check the journey planner for up-to-date departure times before travelling. Passengers are also advised to buy tickets in advance to help reduce queuing time on the day.

A seven-and-a-half-minute service will run between Aintree and Liverpool Central/Moorfields stations at the following times:

From approximately 11am to 2pm (before the races)

From approximately 5pm to 8.48pm (after the races)

Anyone who is planning to travel between April 13 and 15 is advised to plan their journey in advance. The lines that will be affected are as follows:

