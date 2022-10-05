The two protestors were removed from the hall immediately.

Greenpeace protestors have barged-in on Prime Minister Liz Truss’ keynote speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham.

Two female protestors interrupted the prime minister approximately 10 minutes after the beginning of her highly anticipated address.

The protestors held a yellow flag with the slogan: “Who voted for this?”.

It has been reported that the pair were opposing the decision by Prime Minister, Liz Truss, to lift a ban on the fracking of natural gas.