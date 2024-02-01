Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Greggs and Uber Eats have announced a collaboration, “coupling up” just in time for a special Valentine’s Day release of their tasty treats.

The bakery chain and delivery company have teamed up to release the ultimate Valentine’s Day sharing selection box, named the “Bake Tray”.



Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director at Greggs, said: "We’re excited to be partnering with Uber Eats to bring the nation the gift of Greggs for that special someone this Valentine’s Day. Our limited-edition Bake Tray offers a selection of our iconic bakes in a limited-edition presentation box, meaning all the hard work is done for you, including it being lovingly delivered to your door.”

The box of bakes, which will only be available to purchase via Uber Eats, is being released as a Valentine’s Day alternative gift for Greggs lovers across the country.

The “Bake Tray” is priced at only £10, and will include six of Greggs’ most popular savoury bakes. All of the bakes have been renamed with a Valentine’s Day theme.

The bakes included and their new names are; Steak Bake (now known as Steak Temptation), Sausage Roll (now The OG Sensation), Sausage, Bean and Cheese Melt (now Sausage, Bean and Cheese Dream), Vegan Steak Bake (now Vegan Steak Velvet), Vegan Sausage Roll (now Vegan Sausage Delight), and the Chicken Bake (now Creamy Chicken Softy).

Greggs and Uber Eats have "coupled up" to release the "Bake Tray" for Valentine's Day.

Given the collaboration with Uber Eats, the “Bake Tray” will be delivered right to your door.

Matthew Price, General Manager at Uber Eats UK and Northern Europe, said: “We wanted to give Uber Eats customers the ultimate Valentine's Day delivery this year and what better way to spend the day than with a selection of the finest bakes from Greggs? We know our customers love to stay in to celebrate the big moments in the year with Uber Eats, so for February 14th we thought we’d offer something a little extra fun. We’re thrilled to work with Greggs in 900 shops across the UK and, for a limited time, offer the Bake Tray exclusively for Uber Eats customers.”

The Bake Tray will be available from the following Greggs stores:

260 Shields Road, Byker, Newcastle, NE6 1DX

73 Grainger Street, Newcastle, NE1 5JE

Cabot Square West, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QS

93 Lower Marsh, Waterloo, London, SE1 7AB

Avenue RP, Cardiff, CF23 9AF

Culverhouse Cross, Cardiff, CF5 6XW

4 Allardyce Court Drive Thru, Glasgow, G15 6SA

1158 Cathcart Road, Glasgow, G42 9EG

Piccadilly, Manchester, M1 2DA

10 Oxford Road, Manchester, M1 5QA