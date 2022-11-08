Greggs fans rejoice as the popular bakery kicks off the festive season with the launch of the Christmas 2022 menu.

Christmas is officially here, Greggs has confirmed when its new Christmas menu is returning for 2022 and it looks like it will include some fan favourites making an exciting come back . From Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ on loop to the famous Starbucks Red Cups there are many things that signal the start of the festive season. However, nothing quite screams Christmas than a warm Greggs Festive Bake or a Pigs in Blankets baguette on a cold day.

Some winter warmers have been added to the menu, including Pigs Under Blanket Baguette, Christmas Lunch Soup and Vegan Turkey-Free & Stuffing Baguette. The exciting announcement comes after the bakery revealed that Festive Bakes would be making their grand return this year. The Festive Bakes are known for flying off the shelves, and following on from the dramatic shortage in 2021, people will be desperate to get their hit of Christmas baked joy.

Earlier this year Greggs also revealed it is launching Festive Bake Brunch events across the UK to commemorate the popular Festive Bake’s return. A spokesperson for Greggs said: “Kicking off in London on Saturday November 12, Greggs’ first-of-its-kind pop up Festive Bake Brunch will offer guests exclusive sharing platters for the perfect festive feast, accompanied by prosecco and delicious handcrafted cocktails with a seasonal twist.

“This will be followed by further events in Manchester on November 19 and Newcastle on November 26. While fans enjoy platters of Sausage Rolls, Festive Bakes, and sweet treats, they’ll also be served a variety of Greggs-inspired beverages, including a Sausage Roll Sour, Greggspresso Martini, Sugar Strand Daiquiri, Greggs No-Aperol Spritz and Festive Fizz (alcoholic and non-alcoholic options).”

With more than 2,200 shops nationwide you’re never far away from a Greggs bakery, so when can you get your hands on Greggs festive favourites? Here’s everything you need to know about the launch of the Christmas Menu for 2022.

When is the Greggs Christmas menu available?

A spokesperson for Greggs confirmed the menu would launch in stores up and down the UK on Thursday November 10.

What items are on Greggs Christmas menu?

The Christmas Menu will include some return fan favourites and some brand new additions. Here’s the breakdown of products and their prices: