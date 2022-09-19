The Queen’s Committal is the final televised ceremony on the day of Her Majesty’s State funeral – here’s how to watch it live and on demand.

The Queen’s Committal service, the last televised ceremony on the day of Her late Majesty’s funeral, will take place this afternoon, starting at 4pm.

It will be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, several hours after the state funeral at Westminster Abbey which saw around 2,000 people attend.

This included King Charles III, other members of the Queen’s family, Royals from across the globe, and key political figures.

Her Majesty’s coffin has been transported from London to Windsor Castle in the State Hearse, and soon the Committal will begin.

King Charles III emotional at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

With a congregation of 800 in attendance, a whole host of traditions will be held to symbolise the end of Elizabeth II’s reign.

Upon the end of the final Hymn sang, the Lord Chamberlain will conduct the final act of the ceremony – the Wand of Office.

As the Head of the Royal Household, he will snap a thin, white staff in two and place it on top of Her late Majesty’s coffin, before it is lowered into the Royal Vault.

Later in the evening, a private ceremony will take place away from the public’s gaze as the Queen is laid to rest.

She will join The Duke of Edinburgh, her father King George VI, Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret.

How to watch the Queen’s Committal on TV and live stream

The service will start at 4pm at St George’s Chapel, four hours after the end of the state funeral and it is expected to last around 30 minutes.

The Queen’s Committal service will be televised live on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, ITV2, ITV3 and ITV4

The event will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and ITV Player live as well as after it first airs.