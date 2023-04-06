Register
Ikea Easter bank holiday opening times: Full list of Easter opening times for Ikea stores

Ikea shoppers hoping to head to the furniture store over the Easter bank holiday weekend should be aware of changes in opening times.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST

Ikea has over 20 stores across the UK, with opening times varying across the country. However, Ikea stores will have different opening hours over the Easter bank holiday weekend, from Good Friday, April 7 until Easter Monday, April 10.

Opening times over the bank holiday weekend vary depending on location, but all Ikea stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 9. The furniture giant has stores in a number of locations across the UK, including Bristol, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Gateshead, Manchester, Leeds and Southampton.

You can check the opening times of your local Ikea store by using the Ikea store locator on its website. Many stores will be open over the weekend but on reduced hours.

    IKEA is looking to recruit 100 Customer Support staff in Peterborough.IKEA is looking to recruit 100 Customer Support staff in Peterborough.
    Ikea Easter bank holiday opening hours

    Most Ikea stores will be open with reduced hours on both Good Friday and Easter Monday. To check the opening hours of your local Ikea store, use their website’s store locator.

    All Ikea stores will be closed on Easter Sunday. After the weekend, all Ikea stores will be open as usual from Tuesday, April 11.

