Phillip announced he would be stepping back from presenting on This Morning on Saturday (May 20).

ITV bosses have released a statement on Phillip Schofield’s future on Dancing on Ice. It comes after the 61-year-old presenter quit hosting This Morning amid a rumoured “feud” with co-star Holly Willoughby.

Over the weekend, he said: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.”

Most Popular

He continued: “So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

Despite his departure from the popular ITV chat show, Phillip is set to host The National Soap Awards as it returns to our screens on Friday (June 2), a gig which he has held for the last 14 years.

It is not yet known whether he will return to present Dancing on Ice later this year as his future on the show remains “unclear.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, an ITV spokesperson told Metro.co.uk "further announcements" will be made in "due course."