Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is due to make a statement today, potentially including more mini-budget U-turns - here’s how to watch

The Chancellor will be making a statement this morning in the hope of settling turmoil in the markets following the financial fall-out of the Government's mini-budget.

At least one more U-turn is expected from Kwasi Kwarteng's original plan announced on September 23, as Jeremy Hunt brings forward measures from his Medium-Term Fiscal Plan to “support fiscal sustainability”.

In a very short press conference on Friday Prime Minister Liz Truss backtracked on the scrapping of the 45p top rate income tax and reinstated a planned increase in corporation tax, saying the mini-budget "went further and faster than markets were expecting".

It is hoped today's statement will stabalise the economy which has recently seen the value of the pound slump to a record low of $1.03, the Bank of England bail out pension funds and spiralling mortgage rates.

Jeremy Hunt has been appointed as the new Chancellor (Photo: Getty Images)

How to watch Jeremy Hunt's statement live

Jeremy Hunt will be making his announcement at 11am before making a statement to the House of Commons at around 3.30pm this afternoon.

Mr Hunt will then deliver the full Medium-Term Fiscal Plan to be published alongside a forecast from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility on 31 October.

There will be a live broadcast of both the 11am media statement and 3.30pm Commons statement on both BBC News and Sky News.