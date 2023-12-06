Jools Holland’s annual New Year’s Eve show will return to our screens for another yearly celebration.

Jools Holland will return to BBC Two this New Year's Eve to host his Annual Hootenanny show, which brings in a brand-new year following an incredible talent-packed show.

The show, which has been broadcast on BBC Two every New Year's Eve since 1993, will see Jools and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra ring in 2024 with a host of performances from musical guests, in order to create the ultimate New Year’s Eve party, to be enjoyed from home.

This year’s Annual Hootenanny will be broadcast on BBCiPlayer as well as BBC Two, and will be available to catch up. However, those wanting to watch in real time should tune in at 11.30pm on Sunday, December 31.

So, who will be joining Jools’ Annual Hootenanny and when can you watch? Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

Who will be performing at Jools’ Annual Hootenanny 2023?

A mix of huge stars from showbiz as well as the brightest new talent will be joining Jools for his Annual Hootenanny 2023.

Rock and pop legend Rod Stewart is one of the exciting names confirmed, making his first ever Hootenanny appearance.

We will also be treated to performances from Joss Stone, Olivia Dean, Paul Jones, PP Arnold, Raye, Sugababes and The Mary Wallopers.

Jools Holland will return to BBC Two for his Annual Hootenanny 2023.

Boogie Woogie Queen and powerhouse vocalist Ruby Turner will also be providing the celebratory tunes, as well as the Pipes & Drums of the 1st Battalion Scot Guards who will perform as the clock turns to midnight.

But it’s not just music performers who are set to participate in the Annual Hootenanny this year. Also confirmed are comedians, actors and plenty of other showbiz stars, who will be enjoying the show from the audience and chatting to Jools throughout.

What time is Jools’ Annual Hootenanny on?