Fresh off an incredible week, Kendrick Lamar has announced he will play Hampden Park in July, with tickets on sale this Friday (14th February).

After winning big at the Grammys, and a certain show-stopping halftime performance, Kendrick Lamar is setting his sights on Glasgow, announcing that his Grand National tour with SZA will visit Hampden Park on Tuesday July 8.

With tickets on sale from 9am on Friday February 14, demand is expected to be high as tens of thousands of Scottish fans clamour to secure a coveted spot.

Perfect placement: Where you place your router can have a big impact on the speed and reliability of your internet, which could make all the difference when it comes to securing a ticket. Routers are best placed in the centre of the home, on a flat surface and off the ground, so you can make the most of its Wi-Fi signal all around the home. Avoid storing them in enclosed spaces such as cupboards, and make sure they aren’t obstructed by large items such as TVs or bookshelves. Disconnect all unnecessary devices: Having multiple devices connected to the internet will put pressure on your broadband connection, and may mean you’ll see those tickets play Peekaboo. If you have other devices such as TVs, tablets and smart speakers that can connect to the internet, disable their Wi-Fi settings before 9 am so that they don’t passively use up your bandwidth. Use a wired connection: If you’re using a desktop computer, try plugging your computer directly into your router with an ethernet cable for the quickest and most stable connection. This reduces the chances of lags or signal outages. Check your speed ahead of time: To get on the front foot ahead of the sale, try running a broadband speed test. If your speed is slow, try restarting your router or get in touch with your provider if something seems off. And if it’s not easily fixed, consider going to a friend’s home to use their connection. Consider switching providers: If you’re unsure about the reliability of your broadband speed, consider switching to a better, speedier service. Glasgow has great availability of smaller, regional broadband networks that can often offer a faster, cheaper, more reliable service. And thanks to One Touch Switch, it’s super quick and easy to change providers.

