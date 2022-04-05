Kids can eat for free at Marks and Spencer cafes this Easter

Marks and Spencer is allowing kids to eat for free at all of its cafes across the UK this Easter as part of a special promotion.
The deal will run from Monday 4 April to Friday 22 April and will allow youngster to enjoy a kids meal worth £3.95 completely free of charge.
The meal includes a main, a side, a drink and a piece of fruit, with food options including a cheese sandwich, a ham and cheese toastie, or pizza.
How do I get the deal?
A minimum of £5 must be spent in a single transcation in an M&S cafe to qualify for the free kids meal.
Customers are only entitled to one free kids meal per transcation.
In Core Cafes (excluding Renewal Café locations), kids meal deal includes:
- 1 kids main- 1 side- 1 kids drink- 1 piece of fruit
This has a total value of £3.95.
In Renewal Cafes of Sears, Leamington Spa and Llandudno, a kids meal includes:
- 1 kids lunch main- 1 kids drink- Free piece of fruit
This has a total value of £3.95.
The offer is available in selected cafes across England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland, but excludes franchises, and is subject to availability.