Swedish-owned ferry company offer free travel for 4-15 year-olds this summer

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With finances weighing on the minds of almost half the families who plan to travel this summer, the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea has moved to help ease some concerns by announcing a Kids Go Free offer.

With Stena Line routes to Belfast, Dublin, Rosslare and the French port of Cherbourg offering a gateway to Europe, families can now pack their car and head off on holiday for much less.

Legal & General’s Family Holiday Report recently reported that 42% of families said the cost of a trip was their number one barrier to travel this year, while almost a third said they now have a real focus on money-saving measures due to cost-of-living increases.

Kids go free with Stena Line

The Swedish-owned ferry company’s Kids Go Free offer applies to all its Economy and Flexi motorist fares on the Irish Sea until January 5, 2026, if you book your trip before August 31. The offer applies to children aged 4-15.

Younger passengers can enjoy Happy World play areas, games zones, an interactive POD lounge on crossings between Belfast and Cairnryan and free movie lounges.

For the grown-ups, the relaxation begins the moment you step onboard with the Pure Nordic Spa (available on the Cairnryan to Belfast route and the Rosslare to Cherbourg route) Taste Restaurant, bars, and excellent shopping all available. And, with pet-friendly travel on Stena Line routes you can even bring your four-legged friend.

For cost-conscious passengers travelling on the Holyhead to Dublin crossing and the Fishguard to Rosslare crossing, you can take advantage of Duty-Free savings on a wealth of products, including alcohol, cosmetics, fragrances, gifts, and confectionary.

Prices start from just £149/€175 per car with one adult and kids go free. The offer is subject to availability and T&Cs.

For more information visit stenaline.co.uk