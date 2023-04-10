Buckingham Palace officials have confirmed the route of King Charles III’s coronation procession - and there’s a huge difference to Queen Elizabeth II’s.

King Charles III’s coronation procession route has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace officials, but eagle-eyed fans of The Royal Family have noticed a stark difference to his mother’s, Queen Elizabeth II.

His Majesty, along with the soon to be crowned Queen Camilla, will make their way back from Westminster Abbey via the traditional Parliament Square route. It will pass the likes of Trafalgar Square, Admiralty Arch, and The Mall before returning to the Palace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The historic royal event, which is set to take place on May 6, has a huge and noticeable difference to the late Queen’s procession in 1953. King Charles’ return journey stretches just 1.3 miles, which is a quarter less than Her Majesty’s five-mile run (1.6 miles).

Most Popular

Queen Elizabeth was 27-years-old when she was crowned as the new head of state of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, before heading on a parade around central London. She wove to excited crowds of people who stood along Piccadilly, Regent Street and Oxford Street.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation procession lasted two hours, as King Charles III’s is set to be shorter - Credit: Getty Images

Advertisement

Advertisement