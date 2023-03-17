Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
1 hour ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
2 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
2 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
13 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
13 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans

King Charles III coronation: Big screens to go up in 30 locations across UK - see if your area makes the list

The coronation of King Charles III will see 30 screens going up across the UK so the public can watch the historic occasion - see if your area is on the list

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 17th Mar 2023, 08:04 GMT

The government has announced 30 big screens will be erected in locations around the UK so people can watch King Charles III’s coronation in May, almost 70 years after the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Officials are set to spend more than £1 million to ensure thousands have the chance to gather together to watch the historic event, with screens to go up in all four nations of the UK.

Culture secretary Lucy Fraser said the coronation, set to be held at Westminster Abbey will be a ‘momentous occasion’ - with world leaders to descend on London to watch the ceremony.

Most Popular

    Ms Frazer said: “The Coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May. These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.”

    As well as the screens going up on the day for thousands to watch the coronation in public, councils will also be hosting their own community events to mark the day, as well as a ‘coronation concert’ on Sunday, May 7.

    Full list of confirmed locations hosting screens for the Coronation:

    North West

    • Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester
    • Parliament Square, Oldham

    North East

    • Sunderland (multiple locations across the city TBC)
    • Newcastle Upon Tyne (Location TBC)
    • Northumberland (Location TBC)
    • Darlington Market Square, Darlington

    Yorkshire and Humber

    • City Hall, Hull
    • Trinity Market, Hull
    • City Park, Bradford
    • Piece Hall, Halifax
    • St Peter’s Parish Church, Huddersfield
    • Dewsbury Library, Dewsbury
    • Millenium Square, Leeds
    • Pontefract Castle, Wakefield
    • Peace Gardens, Sheffield
    • Glass Works, Barnsley

    South West

    • Bristol Cathedral, Bristol
    • Bristol and Bath Science Park, Bristol
    • Lower Gardens, Bournemouth
    • Baiter Park, Poole
    • The Quomps, Christchurch
    • Plymouth (location TBC)

    South East

    • Jubilee Square, Brighton
    • London (location TBC)

    Midlands

    • Centenary Square, Birmingham
    • Broadgate, Coventry
    • Himley Hall, Dudley
    • Sandwell Valley Showground, Sandwell
    • The Core, Solihull
    • Derby Cathedral, Derby
    • Smithfield, Hanley City Centre, Stoke-on-Trent
    • Nottingham (location TBC)
    • De Montfort University, Leicester

    Wales

    • Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

    Scotland

    • Location TBC

    Northern Ireland

    • Belfast City Hall, Belfast
    Charles IIIElizabeth IIPeopleGovernmentOfficialsLondon