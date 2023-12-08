It will be the second year that King Charles III will deliver the Christmas speech.

On Christmas Day (Monday, December 25), King Charles III will deliver his Christmas speech for the second year.

Last year marked the first time a King had ever delivered a televised speech, after King Charles III took to the throne, following his coronation.

The royal tradition allows the sovereign head of state to address the public, reflect on the past year and remind those watching of national values.

Here is all you need to know about King Charles III’s Christmas Day speech.

King Charles III will deliver his Christmas Day speech at 3pm.

When will King Charles III’s Christmas speech be broadcast on TV?

The monarch’s Christmas speech will be broadcast at 3pm on Monday, December 25. It will be shown on BBC One, BBC Two and BBCiPlayer.

What to expect from King Charles III’s Christmas speech?