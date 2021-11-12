LATEST: Google, YouTube and Gmail are down

Outages reported across Europe with multiple users experiencing connectivity issues.

Google is experiencing service crippling outages as users continue to report issues accessing its products.

Youtube, Google Meet, Gmail and many more have been hit by technological problems according to users and Google’s own status pages.

The issues are reportedly not affecting all users with some people still able to effectively access Google’s services.

A notice that reads “we are currently investigating an issue affecting user access to multiple services affecting users in Europe” can be seen on the status pages.

Google’s emailing service, Gmail, has been down since 8.30am this morning and thousands of problems are still being reported.

DownDetector shows that up to 2,700 users have communicated problems with server connection and sending emails.

This comes just over a month after Facebook suffered a massive eight hour outage, affecting all its other products and services such as Instagram and WhatsApp.

It is not yet known the reason behind the outages.