LGH Hotels save travellers stress and money with park & stay packages

With regional airports reporting record-breaking passenger departures in 2024*, LGH Hotels invite holiday makers to “stay before they vacay” with stress free Park, Stay & Go packages at Crowne Plaza Manchester Airport, Crowne Plaza Birmingham NEC and Holiday Inn Glasgow Airport.

With millions set to fly out of regional airport hubs this summer, LGH is meeting the demands of couples, friends and multi-generational families wanting a base to unwind and get organised before jet-setting off to sunny climes.

These three stylish hotels promise great value for money, bright and airy and recently refurbished rooms for a good night's sleep, and plenty of space to enjoy a pre-getaway celebratory drink or delicious meal in their fashionable Open Lobbies with service bars and casual dining.

FUEL BEFORE YOU FLY AT CROWNE PLAZA MANCHESTER AIRPORT

L to R: Open Lobby Space at Crowne Plaza Birmingham NEC, Main Bar at Crowne Plaza Manchester Airport, Double Room at Holiday Inn Glasgow Airport

Perfectly located for early morning flights, Crowne Plaza Manchester Airport is just a two-minute shuttle ride from Manchester airport terminals, while Virgin Atlantic’s twilight bag drop service at Manchester Airport allows passengers to check in their luggage the night before for that carefree start to their trip.

Following a recent £8 million pound refurbishment, the hotel boasts refreshed, modern interiors and enhanced facilities. A much-loved destination restaurant, Sampans Oriental Restaurant is renowned for its authentic Asian cuisine crafted by expert chefs, whilst a hearty meal is guaranteed at The Grill, which offers a European-inspired menu. Guests can also choose to upgrade their booking to enjoy Club Lounge access providing additional quiet space to relax or work and the hotel’s 24-hour room service is perfect for those early morning coffee and breakfast cravings!

For an overnight stay, plus up to 8 days of free parking, prices start from £147 per night per room, representing a saving of over £400 if parking were to be booked directly at the airport. Packages from 4 - 15 nights also available.

CELEBRATE GOOD TIMES AT CROWNE PLAZA BIRMINGHAM NEC

Crowne Plaza Birmingham NEC is pulling out all the stops for summer travellers with a brilliant seasonal package. From just £179, guests can enjoy a restful night's sleep with an overnight stay, hassle-free 8-day car parking, and a warm welcome featuring two complimentary cocktails on arrival, the perfect start to a summer escape. Located just a short distance from the NEC, Birmingham International Airport, and major motorways, the hotel is an ideal stopover before flying out of Birmingham Airport, a popular hub for destinations including Mallorca and Dubai.​

A contemporary and welcoming retreat, Crowne Plaza Birmingham NEC offers a sophisticated escape for travellers at any stage of their journey, with spacious modern rooms, gym, and relaxed dining at the Pendigo Restaurant. The restaurant features hearty pub-inspired dishes and seasonal menus. Guests can enjoy classics like traditional fish and chips alongside modern British favourites, offering a true taste of the region's culinary heritage. The Open Lobby also includes a Starbucks and a lounge bar with views over Pendigo Lake.

For an overnight stay, 8 days of parking and two complimentary cocktails on arrival, prices start from £179.

ENJOY THE BEST OF SCOTTISH HOSPITALITY AT HOLIDAY INN GLASGOW AIRPORT

Holiday Inn Glasgow Airport is located just steps from the terminal, so it could not be more convenient for travellers flying in and out of Scotland’s busiest airport. A standout feature of the hotel is the playful, aviation-inspired décor, featuring quirky touches that celebrate the airport’s rich history and Scotland’s aviation roots.

Guests will enjoy a peaceful night’s sleep in comfortable, soundproofed rooms and can enjoy all day dining in our Open Lobby and restaurant, which offers both contemporary dishes and some classic family favourites.

Guests can treat themselves to the VIP departure package which includes a glass of Prosecco on arrival plus early check in (subject to availability) with hotel prices starting from £70 per night per room. Valet parking is also available from Glasgow Airport starting from £9.99 per day (based on an 8-day stay), with the drop off point immediately adjacent to the hotel.

By ‘staying before you vacay’, travellers can eliminate the stress of early morning flights, enjoy a leisurely evening, and wake up refreshed and ready for their journey. Whether heading for a beach holiday, a city escape, or a business trip, LGH Hotels offer the perfect pre-travel solution.

For more information or to book your pre-holiday stay, visit lghhm.com