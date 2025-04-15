Looking for the best pub garden to head to in Glasgow this Easter bank holiday?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With Easter weekend just around the corner Brits will be hoping for a sun filled bank holiday, and MiXR venues are offering plenty of deals to enjoy over the long weekend in pubs across the UK. As pub garden season commences, users of the MiXR app can find their nearest venue to relax over a well-earned break, earning points and making savings with every purchase.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year’s most popular Easter bank holiday drink was unsurprisingly Guinness, as MiXR venues across the UK sold 145,029 units of the Irish stout, out of a total 1,351,755 pints, as well as 89,860 Jagerbombs.This Easter bank holiday is sure to be another good one, and where value for money is becoming increasingly important for Brits, the MiXR app rewards means guests can both celebrate in style and save at the same time, where last year a huge 63,305,495 MiXR points were awarded to customers over the Easter weekend.

MiXR venues across the UK are offering a range of deals and activities to enjoy this Easter, as Schweppes Grapefruit Soda are giving all MiXR guests the opportunity to redeem a free Paloma over the month of April, and by simply purchasing an Asahi Super Dry, pub-goers can also enter a competition to be in with the chance to win a free drink voucher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those looking to make the most of the Easter bank holiday, check out the MiXR venues listed below with vibrant and dog-friendly pub gardens, for exclusive deals and offers this April.

User (UGC) Submitted

Glasgow venues include:

Slug & Lettuce Glasgow

The Merchant

The Ark

What is MiXR

Alongside these special offers, the MiXR app gives users access to exclusive offers, deals, VIP tables, and exciting events across MiXR venues in cities throughout the UK, along with in-app missions to explore and enjoy.

Download the MiXR app to find out more.

Book Early to Secure Your Spot

Over last year’s Easter Bank Holiday, a huge 63,305,495 MiXR points were awarded to customers and with this range of special offers and activities, Brits are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment and celebrate with loved ones.

How to Book

Reserve your place at any MiXR venue via the MiXR app.