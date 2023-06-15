New bombshell Scott made quite the entrance on the Love Island villa in tonight’s episode. Scott caused a stir before even stepping foot in the villa by taking Jess on a date after she won the ‘She’s A Keeper’ challenge.

Following the win, Jess received a text about her date, much to the dismay of Sammy who she is currently coupled up with. Sammy tried to keep his cool when hearing the news about the date, responding: “I’ve got options” and told Jess to have a nice date…in a salty manner.

As viewers were introduced to the new bombshell Scott, he said: “I’m looking to go into the villa and cause a bit of trouble. I’d definitely say the girls’ heads are going to turn”. As the date began the couple seemed to hit it off with conversation immediately flowing between the pair.

When discussing what they do for a living, Jess joked: “I think I’m WAG material” to which Scott responded: “I fully agree”. When asked who she was coupled up with Jess said her and Sammy had been a smooth ride, and they were on the same page. However, as the date drew to a close the pair left holding hands after sharing a drink and some laughs.

So, who is the new love island bombshell? Here’s everything you need to know about Goalkeeper Scott Van Der Sluis

Who is Love Island contestant Scott?

Scott Van Der Sluis is a footballer from Connah’s Quay in North Wales. The sportsman plays for Irish Premier Division club Shelbourne . He has had quite the career including being the youngest goalkeeper to ever play for the Welsh national team.

Ahead of his arrival in the villa, he described his biggest ‘ick’ as: “Someone who gets too clingy too quickly. I don’t like too many calls and too many texts. I’m not a fan of someone wearing Nike Air Force 1 trainers with a dress on a night out either or waking up with someone and seeing patchy fake tan in the morning.”

Scott Van Der Sluis age

Scott Van Der Sluis was born on January 9 in 2001. He is 22 years old.

Scott Van Der Sluis Instagram

Scott documents his life on Instagram , where he has over 6,000 followers. His handle is @scottvds17.’

How to watch Love Island