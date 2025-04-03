Lucia Gorman, best known as the face of the viral nightclub ‘bored club girl’ meme has stepped in front of the camera for the first time to reimagine the picture that made her globally famous.

Lucia, 24, became an internet sensation overnight in 2018 thanks to a picture taken on a night out at Milk Club Edinburgh. The iconic shot which shows Lucia looking bored as a friend speaks into her ear has since been shared millions of times and is one of the most famous memes in digital history. Now, seven years after the event, Lucia has stepped in front of the camera again to recreate the picture that made her famous alongside some of the internet’s most beloved memes from Harry Maguire’s Put the Bins Out to the ever-relatable Confused Math Lady.

Will Ireland/PinPep

Samsung has enlisted the help of Lucia as she brings to life the common face fails to highlight how Samsung's new Best Face technology on the new Galaxy A56 5G can help prevent common photo mishaps – something that Lucia knows all too well. In a survey of 2,000 Brits, blinking (36%), awkward facial expressions when saying cheese (26%) and people standing in front of each other (21%) were included the list of most common group photo fails. The new recreations see Lucia squint, blink and sneeze as research revealed nearly a third (30%) Brits admit to cropping parts of the image out, instead of attempting to edit pictures.

The research also found Brits will spend a staggering 35,802 minutes – the equivalent of nearly 25 days of their lifetime – perfecting their online images through editing before they get posted on their social media profiles. The report uncovered the nation takes over 45.3 billion photos a year with Brits admitting to spending 468 minutes per annum editing, filtering and retouching images to achieve the ultimate level of perfection.

Top 10 most common reasons for group photo 'face fails':

Blinking – 36% Looking in the wrong direction – 36% People out of focus – 27% Awkward facial expressions when saying "cheese" – 26% People standing in front of each other – 21% Squinting – 21% Red eye from flash – 19% People talking – 16% Hair blowing across face – 16% Looking sad – 12%

Gen Z will snap nearly 1,100 photos a year – more than twice as many as Baby Boomers taking an average of 21 snaps each week. Their older counterparts take just eight a week – amounting to an annual total of just 416. However, the younger age group also take an average of eight attempts at taking the perfect shot before they are happy to post it on social media. Those edits come in several forms with Brits revealing they get rid of unwanted people in the background (24%). Whilst nearly a quarter remove red-eye or glare from glasses (23%) and get rid people blinking or chewing (16%).

The research also found the occasions are notorious for capturing facial fails, with selfies (31%), group photos (29%), and theme park rides (17%) ranking as the top three moments where people retake photos most. Brits are becoming increasingly frustrated with photo fails, with 38% agreeing it really annoys them when everyone looks nice apart from them. Despite this, just under half of the UK (47%) would happily post a group photo if they looked great but a friend looked terrible.

When it comes to taking group photos, two in five (21%) Brits refuse to take photos all together while 84% have chosen to delete a pic rather than posting it on social media, because they didn’t like how they looked (38%), or it was blurry and out of focus (21%). A third of Brits (32%) would feel slightly uncomfortable if they had to post a photo to social media without any edits as half of Brits (50%) admit to taking the time to edit the photos before posting it online. Brits admit to cropping out friends the most (47%) from their photos with a quarter (25%) admitting they have even cropped themselves out of photos before posting it.

The study also found that 32% of adults have staged a candid photo to make it more nature with Gen Zer’s being the biggest posers (69%) compared to millennials (47%), Gen X (23%) and Boomers (22%).

Annika Bizon, Mobile Experience VP of Product and Marketing, said: “We understand the desire to capture and share life’s best moments. However, our research revealed we spend nearly a month of our lives editing photos. With our affordable Galaxy A56 5G with Awesome Intelligence, we’re empowering users to get their best shot effortlessly so they can spend less time editing and more time enjoying those special moments.”

Samsung’s Galaxy A56 5G comes with new Best Face feature which uses AI technology to perfect group shots by replacing blinking eyes or awkward faces. The affordable device range comes with new Awesome Intelligence, making it the most feature packed A Series phone ever with six years of OS upgrades guaranteed.

The new Samsung Galaxy A Series range is available to purchase please visit, www.samsung.com/uk for more details.