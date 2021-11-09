Tonight’s huge EuroMillions draw could see a lucky Glasgow resident walk away with a mammoth £76m jackpot.

The draw will begin at 8.45pm and will take place following the Thunderball draw which starts at 8pm.

Between 80 and 100 million people enter a EuroMillions draw each week.

The numbers for Monday’s Set For Life were 3, 7, 19, 24, 35 and the Life Ball was 3.

There was no jackpot winner for Friday’s EuroMillions draw which means tonight’s prize is a sizeable rollover.

You can enter tonight’s draw by going to The National Lottery website and purchasing your tickets.

Lottery tickets can also be bought inside shops.

It will cost £2.50 per play which includes five numbers and two lucky stars.

You will also have the option to utilise the lucky dip tool which will randomise your numbers and leave it to chance.

Hopeful players will have until 7.30pm on Tuesday to purchase a ticket.

All players must be aged 18 or over.

Every EuroMillions ticket holder in the UK will be automatically entered into the Millionaire Maker draw which guarantees at least one lucky player will win £1 million in every draw.

The Millionaire Maker code is generated for each line and consists of four letters and four numbers.

The results for this evening’s draw are streamed live on The National Lottery YouTube channel.

If you are unable to view the draw as the balls roll out, you can find out whether you have won by entering your EuroMillion numbers into an online checker.

Reward tiers