The new McDonald’s menu launches from today (August 2) and includes some exciting new additions.

McDonald’s has launched its summer menu in restaurants across the UK. The menu shake-up includes some exciting changes for fast food fans, with the introduction of a new McCrispy, McFlurry and Quarter Pounder.

McDonald’s tweaks its menu every six weeks to make way for new products, so the new menu also means some fan favourite items have to make way for the new additions. Over the last six weeks, Mcdonald’s fans have been going mad for the Biscoff McFlurry and Double Big Mac, but the items were just temporary and have now left the menu.

McDonald’s: Full list of items available on the 2023 summer menu

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

These six new items will be available from today (August 2) for a limited time only:

McCrispy Deluxe - 100 per cent chicken breast fillet in a crispy, crunchy coating with a combination of hot and spicy mayo, the new McCrispy Deluxe is also topped with cheese and bacon

- 100 per cent chicken breast fillet in a crispy, crunchy coating with a combination of hot and spicy mayo, the new McCrispy Deluxe is also topped with cheese and bacon BBQ Quarter Pounder Cheese - 100 per cent beef patty, topped with smoky BBQ sauce

- 100 per cent beef patty, topped with smoky BBQ sauce BBQ Double Quarter Pounder Cheese

Cheesy Garlic Bites - five bites made with a blend of mozzarella and Emmental cheese in a garlic herb coating

five bites made with a blend of mozzarella and Emmental cheese in a garlic herb coating Galaxy Salted Caramel McFlurry - soft dairy ice cream swirled with Galaxy chocolate pieces and topped with a salted caramel sauce

soft dairy ice cream swirled with Galaxy chocolate pieces and topped with a salted caramel sauce Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry - soft dairy ice cream, swirling with velvety Galaxy chocolate sauce, and topped with Galaxy chocolate pieces.

A Portsmouth McDonald's has revealed expansion plans - but neighbours aren't happy Picture: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

How much do the new McDonald’s items cost?

McCrispy Deluxe - £6.09 (individual) £7.79 (as part of a meal)

- £6.09 (individual) £7.79 (as part of a meal) BBQ Quarter Pounder™ Cheese - £4.29 (individual) £5.99 (as part of a meal)

- £4.29 (individual) £5.99 (as part of a meal) BBQ Double Quarter Pounder™ Cheese - £5.49 (individual) £7.19 (as part of a meal)

Cheese - £5.49 (individual) £7.19 (as part of a meal) Cheesy Garlic Bites - £2.29

- £2.29 Cheesy Garlic Bites Sharebox - £6.49

- £6.49 Galaxy Salted Caramel McFlurry - £1.99

- £1.99 Galaxy Salted Caramel McFlurry Mini - £1.49

- £1.49 Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry® - £1.99

- £1.99 Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry® Mini -£1.49

Mcdonad’s items leaving the menu