McDonald’s is set to make widespread changes to its menu by bringing back some familiar favourites, as six items are set to fall by the wayside.

The Double Big Mac is set to have its grand homecoming as one of the three foodie faves making their return to McDonald’s across Glasgow..

Lasting a total of six weeks, these changes will hit the city from Wednesday (October 6), so hungry Glaswegians will have to be quick to taste these treats.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So what is being added to the menu?

The Double Big Mac

Fans of the fast-food chain will be celebrating with roars of celebration as the Double Big Mac re-enters the golden arches of McDonald’s on Wednesday.

Featuring 100% juicy beef patties, the burger will have a delicate slice of cheese, lettuce, onions, and pickles topped with the world-famous and unbeatable Big Mac sauce - all packed inside a hot-to-the-touch sesame seed bun.

It will be available as a single sandwich for £4.19, or as a medium meal with a side and a drink for £5.69.

Nacho Cheese Wedges

Also making its return to the menu are the piping hot Nacho Cheese Wedges, available for £1.89 for a portion of five or a £5.29 sharebox.

A crunchy coating covers oozing melted nacho cheese with spicy Jalapeno slices, served with a comforting sour cream and chive dip to dunk these delights into.

Crunchie McFlurry

For those with the sweetest tooth, the Crunchie McFlurry is the only cold tasty treat returning to the McDonald’s menu on Wednesday.

The velvety smooth, luxurious, and perfectly swirled vanilla ice cream will be delicately topped with small yet delicious Cadbury Crunchy pieces, topped with an excitingly flavoursome honeycomb sauce.

A regular size will cost you £1.39, whilst you’ll only have to part with 99p for a mini.

Much to the dismay of fans, favourites such as the Big Tasty will have to make way for these new-and-returning favourites.