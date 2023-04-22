The Duchess of Sussex wrote to King Charles expressing concern about an unconscious bias in the royal family. According to the Daily Telegraph, the letter was sent after Meghan and Prince Harry were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

During the interview, Meghan claimed a member of the royal family speculated about the skin colour of her unborn son. The claims led to the royal family facing allegations of racism.

According to The Daily Telegraph’s sources, Megan found King Charles’ response to her letter to be an unsatisfactory response and formed part of the reason she chose not to attend the coronation. Sources added that Meghan’s letter was sent in response to a letter from King Charles, in which he expressed his sadness over the split within the family.

The letters are also said to make clear the identity of the senior royal who made the comment about Prince Archie’s skin colour, with both Meghan and Charles acknowledging that the remark was not made maliciously. Since the Oprah Winfrey interview, Prince Harry has denied that the couple accused members of the Royal Family of being racist.

Will Prince Harry attend the coronation of King Charles?

Buckingham Palace has confirmed Prince Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles III. However, Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, will remain in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Prince Archie’s fourth birthday falls on the same day as the coronation.

Meghan Markle will not attend King Charles III’s coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, but husband Prince Harry will - Credit: Getty Images

When is the coronation of King Charles III?

