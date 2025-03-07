Men call on employers for more mental health support

New research has revealed a concerning trend for men's mental health in the workplace, with 41% of the male workforce calling for more support from their employers.

The findings of the study, conducted by healthcare provider Bupa, explore the mental health challenges men face in their latest Bupa Wellbeing Index.

More than half (52%) of men surveyed in Scotland admit to grappling with mental health challenges or have done so in the past, with lack of self-confidence (33%), traumatic life events (27%), unhappiness in their job (24%) and relationship problems (21%) among the top factors impacting men’s mental health in the workforce today.

However, men don’t know where to turn for help. Less than half of men who have struggled with their mental health have sought medical advice, and less than one in three has confided in their partner (27%), friends (25%) or family (24%).

The analysis found that 41% of men in the UK suffer with their mental health every day at work.

Worryingly, 35% of Scottish males even admit to actively hiding mental health issues from their partners at home.

With nearly three in 10 men saying they don’t know where to turn for advice on their mental health, just over two in five employed men (41%) are looking to their employers to provide greater support through those struggles.

Attitudes to mental health in the workplace are believed to be heavily stigmatised, as Bupa’s survey states 69% of Scottish employees agree there is a stigma surrounding men’s mental health issues. A tenth (8%)of those who agree even think the stigma has become worse in recent years.

That’s why Bupa’s recent Need a Lift campaign encourages men to come forward and speak up about health issues, as well as providing guides on supporting men’s health in the workplace for managers, and advice on maintaining workplace wellbeing.

Dr Naveen Puri, Medical Director at Bupa UK said: “We often find that men avoid talking about their emotions and feelings, but this doesn’t mean they aren’t struggling with their mental health, and sadly around three out of every four people who die by suicide are men.

“It’s important we encourage and support men to be more open about their mental wellbeing and to seek the support they need. There are signs that someone might be struggling with their mental health, such as feeling low, being more worried than usual and having trouble sleeping.

“But men might also display other signs such as: being irritable, being aggressive, having sudden bursts of anger, losing control or taking more risks. If you recognise any of these signs in a colleague, it might be a good idea to reach out to them and offer help and support.”

What you can do to support men who may be struggling in the workplace:

- Try to encourage healthy ways of working, such as regular breaks, switching off emails after hours and help people to prioritise their workloads.

- Encourage them to speak to a GP about the way they’re feeling.

- Let them know if there are any mental health first aiders at work.

- Signpost to organisations like Mind and Samaritans, who offer telephone and online support, or to any employee assistance programmes (EAP) or mental health insurance offered through work.

Carlos Jaureguizar, CEO for Bupa Global, India & UK, said: “The findings from the Bupa Wellbeing Index demonstrates the stigma around men’s mental health that continues to exist in the workplace. While more businesses recognise the need to support employees with their mental wellness, data shows it’s still the leading cause of long-term workplace absence in the UK.

“For men, confidential support can make a huge difference. Where they may struggle to speak to their loved ones about their health through fear of failure or weakness, anonymised support and a safe place to speak openly can break the barrier of outdated male stereotypes. It’s essential that businesses support normalising conversations about mental health and provide access to confidential services, to retain valuable talent in their workforce.”

