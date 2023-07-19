Miller and Carter has issued an important warning to customers after a third party accessed customer’s information.

Popular restaurant chain Miller and Carter has issued an important warning to customers as a third party may have obtained users’ personal details. The steakhouse restaurant emailed Miller and Carter app users on July 19, informing them of the matter.

The email reads: “We have been made aware that a third party may have obtained your personal details from a source unconnected with Miller & Carter. We believe that this unknown, unauthorised third party has attempted to access your Miller & Carter guest app account using these details.

“Once we were aware of this, we disabled access to your guest app account and have ensured that passwords need to be re-set, once we make the app available again.

“The Miller & Carter guest app holds names and email addresses but may also include the following personal data (if you have chosen to provide these during your registration) – telephone numbers, dates of birth and postcodes. Please be assured that no financial details are stored.”

The restaurant chain advised customers that if they use the same log-in credentials across different accounts elsewhere, they should change their information ‘as a matter of urgency’. Miller and Carter added it has notified the Information Commissioner’s Office about the incident.

Customers who have been emailed about the data breach have been urged to contact the Guest Care Team at Miller and Carter if they have any queries.

