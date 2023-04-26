Morrisons is making a major change to the way its loyalty scheme works for some customers

Morrisons is making a major change to its loyalty scheme to give customers the chance to save more money and benefit from deals. The supermarket changed its loyalty card scheme in 2021 when it ditched the Morrisons More card and stopped shoppers having the ability to collect points as they spent.

But now, Morrisons has confirmed it is bringing back More Points and More Card Fivers as part of a trial across selected stores. The return of the scheme will mean shoppers will earn £5 to spend at Morrisons for every 5,000 points they earn.

Drivers will also be able to earn five points for every litre of fuel bought in a Morrisons petrol filling station. Alongside the points scheme, Morrisons will be offering More members lower price costs on some products, following in the footsteps of Tesco Clubcard, Sainsbury’s Nectar Prices and Co-op.

In 2021 Morrisons ditched the physical More loyalty card and launched the My Morrisons app. It has not been confirmed if the physical card option will be brought back.

A Morrisons spokesperson said: “We are continuing to invest in our loyalty scheme to make sure it offers our customers great value and builds on the popularity of My Morrisons Exclusives. We are currently conducting a trial in order to listen to customer feedback before we roll out any changes nationally”.

