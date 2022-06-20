Morrisons urgently recalls chicken products over fears they may contain glass

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morrisons is urgently recalling several of its chicken products (Photo: Shutterstock)

Morrisons is urgently recalling several of its chicken products over fears they may contain pieces of glass.

The recall, issued by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), applies to five different Morrisons-branded breaded chicken items, including chicken goujons and chicken nuggets.

Which products are being recalled?

The supermarket is recalling the following own-brand chicken products due to the possible presence of glass:

Morrisons breaded chicken goujons

- Pack size: 270g- Use by date: 20 and 21 June 2022

Morrisons breaded chicken goujons

- Pack size: 650g- Use by date: 20 and 21 June 2022

Morrisons breaded chicken nuggets

- Pack size: 260g- Use by date: 19 June 2022

Morrisons breaded chicken platter

- Pack size: 600g- Use by date: 19 June 2022

Morrisons breaded chicken steaks

- Pack size: 500g- Use by date: 18 June 2022

Advice for customers

Morrisons customers who have bought the above products are urged not to eat them and instead return them to the store where they purchased them for a full refund.

The supermarket said: “Please do not eat this product and return it to your nearest store for a full refund. We don’t need a receipt.

“No other products are affected by this issue. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety.”

The FSA issues alerts if there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, such as contamination, incorrect labelling, or an allergy risk. Products will then be pulled from the shelves or recalled in some cases.