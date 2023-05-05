Fashion retailer Moss Bros has announced it is planning to open 10 new stores in the next year in the UK. The well-established firm which dates back nearly two centuries announced the plans as it released its financial results for 2023.

The announcements came after Moss Bros opened five new stores in Woking, Bristol, Brighton, Eastbourne and Jermyn Street in 2022, alongside relocating stores to a brand new location in Canary Wharf, Cheapside, Watford and Oxford and Shrewsbury.

A Moss Bros spokesperson said: “Customers continue to tell us that they want physical stores backed up with a strong ecommerce offering. As such we are committed to the High Street and the role that our stores and style advisors play in delivering the best brand experience for our audience.”

“We have a strong pipeline for expansion with up to ten new stores and some significant resites over the next 12 months. These stores will build on the offerings identified above.”

Moss Bros has announced a huge change to the business alongside plans to open 10 new stores

Moss Bros has not confirmed the new locations, but says it will create up to 80 new jobs. It also said profits have doubled amidst is Covid-19 comeback.

Moss CEO Brian Brick said: “I was never in doubt that people would welcome the opportunity to dress up again especially with the inevitable pent-up demand from the weddings, races, proms and black tie dinners that we have seen throughout the last year or so.

“We have completely reimagined the product offering for the way our customers are living today. We’ve also pivoted from a formal hire business that sold tailoring to a menswear fashion brand that sells suiting, complemented by smart casualwear, while offering a rental service.”

In addition to the new stores announcement, Moss Bros announced they have taken the decision to rename the company and ‘drop’ ‘Bros’ and be known simply as MOSS.

“We are immensely proud of our heritage and have been the go-to menswear retailer for special occasions and general tailoring needs for millions of men over that time. However, times have changed and so have we. The business nowadays offers much more than formalwear,” a spokesperson added.

The company has said the move reflects the modern, more diverse, digital, omni-channel retailer they are today without losing their heritage.

