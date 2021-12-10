Most mispronounced words of 2021 - how ‘Eilish’ and ‘omicron’ tripped us up

Babel have released their list of the biggest tongue-twisters of 2021, featuring vastly different words and phrases from the latest Covid variant ‘omicron’ to hugely-popular female artist Billie Eilish.

If the last two years have taught us anything, it is to never be surprised - especially when words like ‘omicron’ and ‘cheugy’ top the standings as the most mispronounced words of 2021.

That is according to an official list from Babel, a language-learning platform, that was released earlier this week - it reveals which words and names proved the most difficult to pronounce for newsreaders and people on television this calendar year.

The results were collected by the US Captioning Company, who are responsible for captioning and subtitling real-time events on TV and in courtrooms.

The company was commissioned to survey its American members to help create the list.

With the prevalence of coronavirus in recent times, it is to no surprise to see that the new variant sweeping the globe has most people’s tongues tied.

Omicron, which derives from the Greek alphabet system that the World Health Organisation (WHO) uses, is supposed to be pronounced as ‘oh-mee-kraan’ (UK) or ‘ah-muh-kraan’ (US).

Whilst Cheugy - a term popularised by the Gen-Z community - is used to mock out-dated and unfashionable aesthetics and is pronounced as ‘choo-gee’.

Massively popular stars such as Billie Eilish can even be found on this list, with US newsreaders frequently mispronouncing her surname ‘Eye-lish’.

Despite being one of sport’s biggest rising athletes in recent times, tennis world number four Stefanos Tsisipas has his name consistently mispronounced.

According to experts, the 23-year-old’s name is pronounced as ‘Steh-fuh-nohs Tsee-tsee-pas’.

Even big UK cities like Glasgow still trip up newsreaders across the pond.

Here’s the full list of all the most mispronounced words of 2021, provided by Babel and the US Captioning Company: