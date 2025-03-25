Mother's Day dining ideas around Glasgow

Heritage Pubs and Pubsmiths are offering an extra special dining experience to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend in Scotland.

On March 29 and 30, guests can prebook online or via the MiXR app at participating Heritage Pubs and Pubsmiths venues to enjoy a curated Mother’s Day set menu, featuring seasonal specials such as duck breast and slow-cooked venison pie. Classic Sunday roasts will also be available on Saturday and Sunday, making it the perfect way to celebrate with loved ones.

To make the occasion even more memorable, venues are introducing alimited-edition Mother’s Day Spritz, crafted with rhubarb & apple gin.

As a special treat, pre-booked tables will receive a complimentary gift for mum featuring a candle and a miniature bottle of Chase gin or vodka upon arrival (while stocks last*).

MiXR Mother's Day Offer

Please see below the full list of venues activating the promotion:

Heritage Pubs – Scotland

● Tullie Inn Balloch

● Village Inn Arrochar

● West Port Hotel Linlithgow

*Booking required and gifts available while stocks last. Book early to avoid disappointment.

How to Book

Reserve your spot by using the MiXR app or book online at:

https://www.heritagepubs.co.uk/mothers-day-lunch

https://www.pubsmiths.co.uk/mothers-day