Mother's Day dining ideas around Glasgow

By contributor contributor
Contributor
Published 25th Mar 2025, 15:13 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 15:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Heritage Pubs and Pubsmiths are offering an extra special dining experience to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend in Scotland.

On March 29 and 30, guests can prebook online or via the MiXR app at participating Heritage Pubs and Pubsmiths venues to enjoy a curated Mother’s Day set menu, featuring seasonal specials such as duck breast and slow-cooked venison pie. Classic Sunday roasts will also be available on Saturday and Sunday, making it the perfect way to celebrate with loved ones.

To make the occasion even more memorable, venues are introducing alimited-edition Mother’s Day Spritz, crafted with rhubarb & apple gin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a special treat, pre-booked tables will receive a complimentary gift for mum featuring a candle and a miniature bottle of Chase gin or vodka upon arrival (while stocks last*).

MiXR Mother's Day Offerplaceholder image
MiXR Mother's Day Offer

Please see below the full list of venues activating the promotion:

Heritage Pubs – Scotland

● Tullie Inn Balloch

● Village Inn Arrochar

MiXR Mother's Day Offerplaceholder image
MiXR Mother's Day Offer

● West Port Hotel Linlithgow

*Booking required and gifts available while stocks last. Book early to avoid disappointment.

How to Book

Reserve your spot by using the MiXR app or book online at:

https://www.heritagepubs.co.uk/mothers-day-lunch

https://www.pubsmiths.co.uk/mothers-day

Related topics:Scotland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice